Keurig

K-compact Single-serve K-cup Pod Coffee Maker, Imperial Red

Space saving. Crowd-pleasing. The slender and stylish Keurig K-Compact brewer is our slimmest removable reservoir coffee maker ever, but still delivers the delicious taste and unparalleled convenience that the Keurig brand is known for. Designed to leave the smallest footprint possible, the Keurig K-Compact brewer is just over 8 wide, leaving you plenty of space on your countertop without sacrificing a thing. Brew 6, 8, or 10 oz. of your favorite beverages in under a minute. Choose from hundreds of delicious K-Cup pod varieties coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages, and more and enjoy a perfect cup, every time. Or brew your own ground coffee with the Keurig Universal My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter (not included). The new Smart Start feature heats and then brews in one simple process for even more convenience. The K-Compact brewer has a removable drip tray to accommodate travel mugs, and its 36 oz. removable water reservoir allows you to brew multiple cups before refilling.