Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 12.48 Inches (H) x 15.26 Inches (W) x 11.65 Inches (D) Weight: 10 Pounds Capacity (Volume): 50 Ounces Features: Programmable, Milk Frother, Automatic Shut-Off, Cup Size Selector, Removable Water Reservoir, Custom Brew Strength, Serving Size Selector, Fits Travel Mug, Water Level Window, Removable Drip Tray Cup Capacity: 1 Mount Type: Free Standing Includes: Drip Tray, Electric Frother, Removable Water Reservoir Coffee Filter Type: Capsule Coffee Type Used: K-Cups Wattage Output: 1470 watts Material: Plastic Power Source: Electric Battery: No Battery Used Care & Cleaning: Dishwasher-Safe Parts, Spot or Wipe Clean Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 Street Date: September 30, 2018 TCIN: 53536794 UPC: 611247373378 Item Number (DPCI): 072-08-1669 Origin: Imported Description Enjoy the rich, full-flavored coffee you love or delicious coffeehouse beverages from the new Keurig K-Café Special Edition single serve coffee, latte, and cappuccino maker. Featuring metal details and a premium nickel colored finish, the K-Café Special Edition brewer is a stunning edition to your kitchen. Whether brewing coffee, or making lattes, and cappuccinos, the K-Café Special Edition brewer works with any K-Cup pod so the options are endless. Use the coffee SHOT to brew a concentrated shot of coffee and froth your choice of fresh milk to create a creamy latte or frothy cappuccino. Enjoy your latte or cappuccino hot or use the COLD setting for cold frothed milk to make a wonderfully refreshing iced latte or cappuccino. Brew 6, 8, 10, or 12oz of your favorite coffee, tea, or cocoa - select Strong Brew when you want a bolder cup of coffee. The dishwasher safe frother makes clean up a breeze - enjoying delicious specialty beverages at home has never been so easy. Just brew, froth, enjoy! If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.