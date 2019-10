Mediheal

K-beauty’s Third Wave Is Here — & They Saved The Best Skin Care For Last

This revitalizing cleanser will definitely put some spring in your step. The moisture-rich foam is full of fortifying ingredients like collagen, elastin, and squalane to keep your skin looking plump and firm. Elevated with rejuvenating vitamin E and green tea, it’ll give you a smoothly creamy clean that makes your skin feel totally supported.