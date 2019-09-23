Mediheal

K-beauty’s Third Wave Is Here — & They Saved The Best Skin Care For Last

$1.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walgreens

Your perfect skin day in 15 minutes. This complexion-perfecting charcoal face mask visibly wakes up dull, tired-looking skin with an instant flush of hydration. Niacinamide (vitamin B3) teams up with Aquaxyl, a super-moisturizing sugar complex, to get your skin looking bouncy and bright. Super-antioxidant acai fruit extract targets uneven tone and texture. You'll love the dewy-fresh finish so much, you might almost be tempted to toss out your makeup. Almost.