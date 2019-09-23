Mediheal

K-beauty’s Third Wave Is Here — & They Saved The Best Skin Care For Last

Developed with a team of top dermatologists and aestheticians, our groundbreaking Intensive Hydrating collection was created as the ultimate answer for dry skin: Natural Moisturizing Factor (NMF). NMF is your body’s perfect moisturizer. Naturally produced by your skin to keep itself hydrated, it’s an essential layer of ingredients that attract and seal in water - organic humectants, lipids, amino acids, sugars, minerals, peptides, and more. When your NMF is intact, your skin is soft and supple. When it gets depleted, your skin gets flaky, rough, and worn out. Our scientifically-backed NMF Intensive Hydrating products use a superpowered recipe of key NMF building blocks to replenish hydration. By moisturizing your skin with ingredients it naturally recognizes (like hyaluronic acid, amino acids, and water-binding sugars), this mask instantly takes your skin from parched to glowingly gorgeous. Add in the exfoliating willow bark and toning witch hazel, and it’s a total overhaul for dry, thirsty skin.