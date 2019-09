Avon

K-beauty Cica Smoothing Sheet Mask

£3.50

Buy Now Review It

At Avon

ABOUT ME Part of our Korean skincare collection, this sheet mask is formulated with Cica - one of Korea's most sought-after soothing ingredients. It's the perfect mask for hydrating and nourishing stressed skin, leaving it even and glowing. HOW TO USE ME Smooth onto your face and leave for 15-20 minutes. After removing, genlty pat any remaining essence into your skin until fully absorbed.