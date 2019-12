JW Anderson

Jw Anderson

$1045.00 $314.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

'Smooth' calfskin shoulder bag in 'ice' blue. Adjustable shoulder strap with post-stud fastening. Logo-engraved hardware at face. Zippered pocket and embossed logo at back face. Foldover flap with magnetic press-stud fastening at main compartment. Patch pocket and logo patch at two-compartment interior. Suede lining. Silver-tone hardware. Tonal stitching. Approx. 10" length x 8" height x 2" width. Calfskin. Imported.