United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Juvia's Place
Juvia’s Place The Warrior Eyeshadow Palette
$20.00$14.00
At Ulta Beauty
The Juvia's Place Warrior Eyeshadow Palette is a classic spin on the Nubian Palette by Juvia's Place. Experience the beauty ritual of goddesses by indulging in a unique collection of eye shadows inspired by rich earth tones that deliver depth and dimension to your eyes. The Warrior Eyeshadow Palette features a gorgeous combination of golds, bronzes and browns. These shades were handpicked to create effortless radiance with incredible staying power.