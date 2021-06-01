Dunelm

Jute Boucle Runner

£49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dunelm

Overview Get back to nature with our new 100% Jute design made from abundant Jute, this design is also reversible, ideal for extending the life of your rug, and fully recyclable when you're ready for an update. With super hard-wearing qualities, this is the ideal rug for high-traffic homes. Don't forget to buy our handy anti-slip mat, here, available in a range of sizes. On opening, re-roll your rug pile out and leave in a warm room for 24 hours before putting in place. This will help to reduce wrinkles and curling from packing. Use a slip-resist pad to help keep your rug in place and provide additional protection for hard floors. Before using any cleaning products on your rug, test an inconspicuous area first for colour fastness. Do not pull any loose threads - please cut loose threads carefully with scissors to remove. Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight as this may cause fading of some dyes. Turn your rug regularly to ensure even wear. Clean spills immediately by blotting with a clean dry white cloth - do not rub. A small amount of fibre loss is normal on a new rug. May be carefully vacuumed using a floor or brush attachment. Colours may vary due to natural fibres.