Peter Pauper Press

Just The Ticket: Ticket Stub Organizer

Organize and preserve your tickets from special concerts, shows, trips, and sporting events in this handsome ticket stub organizer!20 high-clarity, archival, acid-free plastic pages with lined paper inserts on which you can record your notes and memoriesHandy inside back cover pocket for Playbills, programs, and other keepsakes10-1/2'' wide x 8-1/2'' high2-ring binderHolds up to 80 ticketsTakes standard 8'' x 8'' refill pagesMakes a nice gift too!