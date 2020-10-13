Just My Size

Plus-size Stretch Jersey Bike Short

$12.00 $9.49

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

90% Cotton, 10% Spandex Imported Elastic closure Machine Wash Cotton-blend short with stretch featuring tag-free elastic waist No pockets Classic 9-inch inseam Flat-locked non-chafe seams go easy on your skin Just My Size women's plus-size stretch jersey bike short is cotton-soft with spandex to move with you. Great for exercising with thin elastic waist.