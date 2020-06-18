Crocs

Few people embody a “Come As You Are” attitude more than actor and model Ruby Rose. That’s why we’ve teamed up to create Just Love designed by Ruby Rose, a Crocs Classic Bae Clog that breaks all the rules. Featuring a colorful marbling treatment unique to every shoe, they’re even more original with Pride-detailed laces. What’s not to love? Just Love designed by Ruby Rose Crocs Classic Bae Clog Details: Different colors between left and right shoes Black marbled design unique to every shoe Black, removable laces with “PRIDE” written in rainbow colors Unique 2.4-inch / 60mm height, measured from floor to heel rest Textured details around the heel, toe box and collar Iconic Crocs Comfort™: Lightweight. Flexible. 360-degree comfort