ModCloth

Just Gotta Have It Mini Dress

$59.00 $39.99

This black mini dress is simply marvelous, if we do say so ourselves! A hand-drawn ditsy floral print is beautifully rested across the woven body of this lightweight piece from our ModCloth label, while its short sleeves are detailed with tie closures on either side of a V-neckline. One look, and you’ll know you’ll need to have this frock.