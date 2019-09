The Lip Bar

Just Got Paid

£15.74

Buy Now Review It

At The Lip Bar

Get that Just Got Paid glow with our stacked 2-in-1 bronzer plus blush duo. On top, a shimmering golden cinnamon illuminating bronzer with a bottom layer of perfect blush pink for that "just kissed by the sun" look. Packed with natural ingredients for an all-day stay, each stacked compact comes ready-to-travel with mirror and brush for an undeniable glow-on-the-go. You’re a goddess, why not shimmer like one?