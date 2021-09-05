We The Free

Just Float On Flare Jeans

$78.00

Style No. 47067566; Color Code: 049 Forever timeless and just as flattering, these so special jeans from our We The Free collection are perfect for going from your daytime-thing to dressed up for date night. The Fit: High-rise waist, flare silhouette The Fabric: Soft, semi-stretch denim Why We ❤ It: Vintage-inspired, shape enhancing, exaggerated flare at knee Looking for more sizes of the Just Float On Flare Jeans? Shop this page to find more! Smokestack: 66% Cotton, 20% Polyester, 12% Viscose and 2% Spandex