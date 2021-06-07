Versed

Just Breathe Clarifying Serum

Perfect for stressed skin, this pore-purging serum unites willow bark extract, niacinamide and zinc to calm inflammation, decongest pores and soothe redness. Stress, diet, hormones, falling asleep in your makeup one too many times—sometimes it seems like breakouts are lurking around every corner. Introducing Versed's Just Breathe Clarifying Serum. Inside you'll find willow bark extract, niacinamide and zinc to calm inflammation, decongest pores and soothe redness. Simply press 2 - 3 drops into clean, almost-dry skin post-cleanse and watch it work it's magic.