ZOX

Just Breathe

$13.95

Buy Now Review It

Super soft and stretchy elastic wristbands made from Recycled Water Bottles Reversible wristbands with art on one side and an uplifting reminder on the inside Limited edition with a serial numbered tag and matching serial collectors card Every order provides a year of clean drinking water to someone in need through our partner, Thirst Project. ZOX wristbands are the perfect gift for anyone, including yourself Story In times of frustration or anxiousness, our first instinct is to react, instead of responding. When we react, we risk making matters worse. By screaming, crying, or getting mad we are only adding to the stress and further upsetting our minds and bodies. Yet, when we choose to respond, we are mindfully making a decision to help calm us down and bring us back to a place of focus. The next time you are in a position where you feel that you are losing control, remember to take a deep breath. Think about how you can make a decision that will create a better outcome for you and help to get you out of the stressful situation. You’ll be surprised by how much better you can feel when you just breathe. Artist Nick