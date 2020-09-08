United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Rannka
Just Black Soft Faux Leather Face Mask
$14.00
At Rannka
Just Black Face Mask Soft black faux leather minimalist design face covering. Fully lined. This face mask is washable and fully adjustable with black ribbons. IMPORTANT: these face masks are not medical grade but are for basic face protection, please see the CDC Guidelines Tab below. ★★★ EVERY 3RD MASK SOLD IS BEING DONATED Rannka is donating profit from every 3rd mask to ‘Feeding America’ – a nationwide network of food banks that reaches every county in America.