United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Lulus
Just Add Water White Ribbed One-shoulder Side-tie Swimsuit
$58.00
At Lulus
Lulus Exclusive! Get ready to dive in with the Lulus Just Add Water White Ribbed One-Shoulder Side-Tie Swimsuit! Textured ribbed stretch knit shapes this sexy one-piece swimsuit that has a wide strap and a one-shoulder neckline. The fitted silhouette is punctuated with a tying detail at the side that creates a sultry cutout effect. Cheeky coverage at the back. Removable padded cups. PLEASE NOTE: Swimwear returned without the hygienic liner is non-refundable.