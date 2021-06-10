Lulus

Just Add Water White Ribbed One-shoulder Side-tie Swimsuit

$58.00

Lulus Exclusive! Get ready to dive in with the Lulus Just Add Water White Ribbed One-Shoulder Side-Tie Swimsuit! Textured ribbed stretch knit shapes this sexy one-piece swimsuit that has a wide strap and a one-shoulder neckline. The fitted silhouette is punctuated with a tying detail at the side that creates a sultry cutout effect. Cheeky coverage at the back. Removable padded cups. PLEASE NOTE: Swimwear returned without the hygienic liner is non-refundable.