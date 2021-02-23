The Lip Bar

Just A Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner With Spf 11

$16.99

At a glance Clean Vegan Black Owned or Founded Brand Highlights Sheer buildable coverage in eight inclusive shades Moisturizing with Rose Water and Hyaluronic Acid, Irish Sea Moss Extract and Cucumber Extract. SPF 11 helps protect against sunburn Oil-Free Can be worn alone or under foundation/powder Specifications Suggested Age: 12 Years and Up Health Facts: Vegan, Contains Hyaluronic Acid Capacity (Volume): 1.01 fl oz (US) Color Family: Brown Color Palette: Dark Tones Product Form: Liquid Cosmetic Coverage: Medium Skin Tone: Deep Tan Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free Beauty Purpose: Sun Protection, Skin Tone Improvement SPF: 11 TCIN: 80139343 UPC: 850006198696 Item Number (DPCI): 052-00-3489 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description Sun protector, complexion perfector, skin moisturizer. The perfect marriage of skin care and a flawless complexion! The Lip Bar (now TLB) 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner keeps your skin healthy and glowing with hyaluronic acid for serious moisture and SPF 11 to help protect you from sun burn. Available in eight easy-to-use, curated-by-complexion, easy-to-match shades, including: Beige Bombshell, Caramel Delight, Honey Dip, Almond Joy, Mahogany Mami, Chocolate Chip, Cocoa Bean. The Lip Bar is Black Owned, Female Led, Vegan and Cruelty Free. We make makeup easy. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Vegan A product that carries an unqualified independent, third-party certification, or carries on-pack statement relating to the product being 100% vegan. Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.