Dora Larsen

Juno Underwire Bra

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At

Unlined stretch tulle underwire bra for ultimate comfort. In sand, apple green and baby pink. The underwired alternative to the Soft Bra, The clean mesh Underwire is also made from soft stretch tulle, sculpted to the shape of your boobs. Like a second skin, the underwire provides a natural shape whilst giving you the support you need all day. She goes up to an E cup. Choose your normal bra size. Robyn is wearing a 34B, and Eleanor is wearing a 34DD. Composition 83% Nylon, 17% Elastane Look after me Hand wash cold. More info on caring for your lingerie here.