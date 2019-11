Opalhouse

Juno Tufted Rollback Loveseat

$680.99 $476.69

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Curate your own eclectic style with the Juno Tufted Roll-Back Velvet Loveseat from Opalhouse™. With an elegant-meets-quirky design complete with button-tufted details along the rolled back, this loveseat will help you create a chic and inspired space the whole family can enjoy. The smooth velvet upholstery and padded seat offer luxurious comfort, creating the perfect piece for any living room, family room or seating area.