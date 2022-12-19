Lovehoney

Juno Rechargeable Music-activated Vibrating Egg

$69.99 $34.99

Feel the beat of your favorite tunes with the Juno music-activated love egg. Designed to buzz along with the beat of the music, this slimline egg has a multitude of buzzful possibilities to choose from. Simply add lube, insert and dance the night away. Harnessing the power of synch technology, the removable bullet vibe buzzes to the beat of your music. Simply place the remote next to a music source, turn up the volume and let your tunes take control of your pleasure. Each set includes the ingenious remote control, a bullet vibrator and a silicone sleeve jacket with a long retrieval chord. To use, slide the bullet into the jacket, activate the vibrations and insert. The bullet vibrator can also be used on its own, simply slide it out of its jacket and use it to tantalize your most intimate hot spots. Add plenty of water-based lube to the egg for enhanced sensations. The remote works from up to 8 metres away from the bullet vibrator. Please note: The bullet vibrator is for external use only.