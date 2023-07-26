Lovehoney

Make love to the beat with the Juno music-activated panty vibrator. Designed to slip into your pants, this cute little vibe tantalizes your clitoris by buzzing along to your favorite tunes. Choose something with plenty of base and get ready to party. Harnessing the power of synch technology, the removable bullet vibe buzzes to the beat of your music. Simply place the remote next to a music source, turn up the volume and let your tunes take control of your pleasure. Each set includes the ingenious remote control, a bullet vibrator and a silicone sleeve jacket. To use, slide the bullet into the jacket, activate the vibrations and pop it into your knickers. You can control the vibe yourself for some fun me-time, or hand the remote to your lover for some daring couple’s play, The bullet vibrator can also be used on its own, simply slide it out of its jacket and use it to tantalize your most intimate hot spots. Add plenty of water-based lube for enhanced sensations. The remote works from up to 8 meters away from the bullet vibrator. Please note: The bullet vibrator is for external use only.