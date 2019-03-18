MadeSmart

Junk Drawer Organizer

Don't be afraid to tackle the clutter in your junk drawer. Our madesmart Junk Drawer Organizer features two trays and multiple compartments so everything is easy to store and easy to find. The lower tray gives you large spaces labeled for utensils, gadgets, tools or notepads. The top tray is designed with small sections for quick access to clips, push pins, erasers, batteries and other tiny supplies. Lipped edges keep everything in place. Sturdy and practical, this is a great addition for a desk or kitchen drawer.