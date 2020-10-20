United States
Obey
Juniper Pieced Fleece Pullover
$90.00
At Buckle
DETAILS Color block half snap mock neck pullover Front zip pouch pocket Elasticized hem and cuffs Bust measures 41" on size small Body length 24 1/2" on size small Model Info: Height: 5'7" | Bust: 34 1/2" | Waist: 27 1/2" | Hip: 35" | Wearing Size: Small ITEM NO. 64300221800336 STYLE 221800336 | SKU 704382 FABRIC & CARE 100% Polyester. Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, with like colors. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. Dry clean as needed. Imported