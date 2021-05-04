Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Glasses
Sunday Somewhere
Juniper Olive
£165.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sunday Somewhere
Juniper Olive
Need a few alternatives?
Poppy Lissiman
Helios Black/orange
BUY
£98.00
Poppy Lissiman
Loewe
Octagon-frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
BUY
£280.00
Net-A-Porter
Baggu
Puffy Glasses Sleeve
BUY
$16.00
Baggu
Sojos
Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
More from Sunday Somewhere
Sunday Somewhere
Sunday Somewhere Ruben Sunglasses
BUY
$270.00
Cloak Supply
Sunday Somewhere
Leonardo
BUY
$370.00
Sunday Somewhere
Sunday Somewhere
Valentine
BUY
$203.00
$290.00
Sunday Somewhere
Sunday Somewhere
Valentine
BUY
$203.00
$290.00
Sunday Somewhere
More from Glasses
Poppy Lissiman
Helios Black/orange
BUY
£98.00
Poppy Lissiman
Loewe
Octagon-frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
BUY
£280.00
Net-A-Porter
Baggu
Puffy Glasses Sleeve
BUY
$16.00
Baggu
Sojos
Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted