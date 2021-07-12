Hula Honey

Juniors’ True Sports Animal-print One-piece Swimsuit

$39.99 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Cute lace-up details and a wildly fun print combine on this sleek and stylish one-piece juniors' swimsuit from Hula Honey. Created for Macy's Imported Lined Moderate bottom coverage Pull-on styling; over-the-shoulder straps with criss-cross tie back Removable cups V-neck with lace-up tie detail at cutout front Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11649832 Materials & Care Hand wash Nylon/spandex: lining: polyester