Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
SO
Juniors’ So® Puffer Vest
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
You'll love the way you look in this stylish puffer vest from SO.
Need a few alternatives?
The North Face
1996 Retro Nuptse Vest
£200.00
from
The North Face
BUY
Veronica Beard
Palmer Long Sleeveless Vest
$750.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Vintage
Vintage Leather Suede Fringe Vest
$30.00
from
eBay
BUY
& Other Stories
Faux Shearling Utility Vest
£85.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from SO
SO
Juniors' So® High Rise Distressed Mom Jean
$44.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
SO
T-shirt Bra
$24.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
More from Outerwear
promoted
Levi's
Original Denim Trucker Jacket
$79.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Nine West
Women's Nine West Double Breasted Teddy Coat
$98.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
promoted
Levi's
Hooded Faux-leather Moto Jacket
$120.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
The Vampire's Wife x H&M
Cape
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted