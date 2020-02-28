Dickies

Juniors’ Relaxed Fit Carpenter Pants

100% Cotton 100% Cotton Machine wash; Imported High rise straight cut fit; Utility pockets; Traditional hammer loop Dickies patch logo on the back pocket Style with quality for work or weekend wear The Classic Dickies carpenter pant offers a comfortable relaxed fit throughout the hips and thighs with a straight cut fit, high rise. Featuring utility pockets, a traditional hammer loop and triple needle stitching with the classic red woven Dickies patch on back pocket.