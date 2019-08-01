Drew Barrymore Flower Kids

Jungle Tiger Shade With Marshmallow Tripod Floor Lamp

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The Sleeping Tiger Shade Tripod Floor Lamp by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids features ferocious style for your kid's bedroom or playroom. This floor lamp takes elements from mid-century modern style with its steel tripod base and cotton drum shade. A bounty of blue tigers covers the vibrant orange shade for a look that appeals to the most adventurous spirit. Add this lamp to a boho or global kids room for a space that brings their imagination to life. A black and white chevron power cord is attached to the Sleeping Tiger Shade Tripod Floor Lamp and the seven-watt LED bulb is included. Easily turn it on and off with the turn-knob socket switch. This floor lamp shines best with other pieces from the Drew Barrymore Flower Kids collection.