Jungle Tiger Shade With Marshmallow Tripod Floor Lamp
$69.00
At Walmart
The Sleeping Tiger Shade Tripod Floor Lamp by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids features ferocious style for your kid's bedroom or playroom. This floor lamp takes elements from mid-century modern style with its steel tripod base and cotton drum shade. A bounty of blue tigers covers the vibrant orange shade for a look that appeals to the most adventurous spirit. Add this lamp to a boho or global kids room for a space that brings their imagination to life.
A black and white chevron power cord is attached to the Sleeping Tiger Shade Tripod Floor Lamp and the seven-watt LED bulb is included. Easily turn it on and off with the turn-knob socket switch. This floor lamp shines best with other pieces from the Drew Barrymore Flower Kids collection.