Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Urban Outfitters
Jungle Comforter Set
$139.00
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Ultra-cozy, this plush corduroy comforter features wavy seaming all over for a fresh take on a bedroom essential.
Need a few alternatives?
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Sedona Hybrid
$1249.00
$999.20
from
Brooklyn Bedding
BUY
Pure Brands
Down Alternative Mattress Topper (full)
$49.99
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Molecule
Airtec Mattress Topper
$249.00
$224.10
from
Molecule
BUY
Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-topper Supreme
$399.00
$239.40
from
Tempur-Pedic
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Animal Keychain Hand Sanitizer
$4.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Be Happy Hardsole Slipper
$24.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Mushroom Ceramic Stool
$199.00
$169.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Paulina Desk Riser
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Sedona Hybrid
$1249.00
$999.20
from
Brooklyn Bedding
BUY
Pure Brands
Down Alternative Mattress Topper (full)
$49.99
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Molecule
Airtec Mattress Topper
$249.00
$224.10
from
Molecule
BUY
Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-topper Supreme
$399.00
$239.40
from
Tempur-Pedic
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted