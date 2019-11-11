June & Juniper

June & Juniper Travel Yoga Mat

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

THE PERFECT, MULTI-PURPOSE YOGA TRAVEL MAT: June & Juniper Light Yoga Mat is so versatile and high-performing, it sets a new standard in fitness gear & accessories. Offering nearly 6 feet of premium quality , moisture-wicking microfiber. Take this foldable yoga mat on-the-go to your bikram or vinyasa yoga session or use it at home to stretch or mediate. Accessorized with a knee pad & carrier, this mat yoga set is ideal for adults of all ages 💙ULTRA-THIN, BREATHABLE & PREMIUM MATERIAL: This thin as a credit card lightweight yoga mat folds to a compact size. The porous highly absorbent microfiber is quick drying similar to a yoga mat towel, but it won't bunch up - use as a yoga sweat mat during pilates or hot yoga. Its fast-wicking properties make it a safe, odor-free eco yoga mat 🌿ENVIRONMENTALLY-FRIENDLY: June & Juniper is an eco-conscious company that takes great strides to protect the planet. Our folding yoga mats are comprised of microfiber and biodegradable, natural tree rubber that provides a superior, non-slip grip. Your portable microfiber yoga mat will stay in place whether you’re doing aerobics or physical therapy & you can feel good knowing you’re doing right by mother nature 🍂REVERSIBLE & BEAUTIFUL YOGA MAT DESIGN: This natural yoga mat was hand painted by a NY artist. The high-quality craftsmanship lends itself to a luxurious, comfortable feel and stunning aesthetics. This pro yoga mat is beautiful & highly functional with both sides suitable for various exercises. Its black natural rubber side offers an exceptional grip, perfect for poses that need great traction; Its microfiber side is ideal for hot yoga as it grips even better when wet 🎁THE PERFECT GIFTS for yoga lovers & yogis, athletes, personal trainers, physical therapists, the elderly, health-conscious men and women, professionals, and/or beginners, this yoga mat travel kit will be wildly popular among just about any group. A unique and practical present to celebrate a birthday, graduation, baby shower, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, or Christmas , look no further than the June & Juniper Foldable Travel Yoga Mat