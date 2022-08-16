Zara

Jumpsuit With Buttons

£49.99 £25.99

V-neck jumpsuit in a linen blend with short turn-up sleeves. Featuring an elastic waistband with a matching belt, front patch pockets and false welt pockets in the back. Front button fastening. HEIGHT OF MODEL: 178 cm. JOIN LIFE Care for fiber: at least 50% Sustainably Grown European Linen. Sustainably Grown European Linen is naturally irrigated and does not use genetically modified seeds or defoliants. An environmentally and water-friendly process.