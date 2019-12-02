DryBar

Silky, silicone-free styling serum reduces blowout time and protects hair from heat (up to 450°F/232°C) for a smooth, long-lasting, frizz-free finish. THE BENEFITS: Clinically tested to reduce blowout time Silicone-free formula Heat-Activated Rice Proteins help to protect hair against the drying and damaging effects of heat styling (up to 450°F/232°C) Pliable Polymer Blend coats each hair, providing long-lasting style memory Blend of Fruit Extracts helps to increase moisture, boost shine and control frizz for smoother, healthier looking hair WHICH HAIR TYPE IS IT GOOD FOR: Great for all hair types. Use lightly on fine hair. PLUS: No parabens, sulfates or phthalates Cruelty-free, no animal testing Fleur scent with notes of jasmine, black pepper, and sandalwood Full Size: 120mL/4 fl. oz., Travel Size: 25mL/.84 fl. oz.