Sip & Sonder

Jumbo Tote Bag

$25.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sip & Sonder

Carry everything you need, and then some, with our signature Sip & Sonder jumbo tote bag. One side says Sip & Sonder, and the other side is your choice of Community or Culture. 12 oz 100% heavy canvas Bottom gusset 23" web canvas handles with 10" drop 20"W x 15"H x 5"D