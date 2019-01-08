Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Topshop
Jumbo Slingback Court Shoes
$115.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Opt for a sleek modern choice of footwear this season with these white slingback court shoes with pointed toe. Heel height is approximately 2.5". Upper: Leather Specialist clean only.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Chinese Laundry
Women's Sidekick D'orsay Pumps
$44.99
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Minkoff
Abel Holographic Pump
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Charlotte D'orsay Pump
$350.00
from
Loeffler Randall
BUY
DETAILS
Whistles
Azara Ankle Tie Point Shoe
$330.00
from
Whistles
BUY
More from Topshop
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Heels
DETAILS
Wandler
Isa Mules
$580.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Rescuing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Jenn Ardor
Kitten Heel D'orsay Dancing Shoes
$39.99
$27.19
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Aquatalia
Carmeline Dress Suede Loafer
$200.00
$190.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted