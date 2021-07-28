St. Tropez

Jumbo Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

$80.00 $46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: A lightweight, classic mousse that tailors to your individual skin tone for a long-lasting tan in one application. What it does: This iconic mousse delivers a natural, healthy-looking tan with a streak-free and easy to apply formula. Formulated without that classic self-tan smell, it's quick-drying, nonsticky and won't transfer. It's ultra-hydrating for 24 hours with an even fade. How to use: Exfoliate skin 24 hours prior to use. Immediately before application, moisturize any dry areas including your elbows, knees, ankles and feet. For best results, apply using a tan applicator mitt (sold separately) in long, sweeping motions, starting at the ankles and working your way up. Ensure all areas are covered before lightly gliding any excess tan from your mitt over your hands and feet. Wait until touch-dry before getting dressed. Allow eight hours before showering to reveal your developed tan. To prolong and maintain your tan, moisturize daily and exfoliate regularly. Reapply as desired. USD $80 Value Mousse only. Applicator mitt sold separately. 13.5 oz. Paraben-free; sulfate-free; phthalate-free Cruelty-free Made in the UK Item #5840993