The Rib Knit Tube Dress in Sand is just the piece you want to add to your summer wardrobe. Knitted from a wide rib cotton linen, this midi strapless dress has a slim-fitting silhouette and an elasticated band for support. Style with sandals or heels on warmer days. Rib-knit cotton-linen tube dress Strapless Wide rib stitch Elastic band along the top edge Midi length 70% Cotton, 30% Linen Cold machine wash on a delicate cycle