Jumbo Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash

A daily face wash that stimulates the skin's natural cell renewal cycle, actively smoothing and refining while sloughing away dead skin cells which dull the complexion.Who it's for: All skin types.What it does: Revolutionary patent-pending Tri-Enzyme technology acts as the catalyst in the innovative formula for safe, effective resurfacing within upper layers of the skin. Galactoarabinan, a polysaccharide from the Larch tree, enhances the non-abrasive exfoliation process while Brazilian babassu oil, rich in fatty acids, replenishes moisture levels in the epidermis. Finally, the powerful antioxidant properties of moringa help protect the skin from environmental damage while white truffle helps soothe and support the natural microflora of the skin. Your skin appears smooth and radiant and a newly cleansed complexion is revealed.How to use: Use morning and evening, avoiding the eye area."/