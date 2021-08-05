DryBar

Jumbo Detox Dry Shampoo ($46 Value)

$34.00

What it is: A super-absorbent dry shampoo in a jumbo size that eliminates oils and impurities, leaving hair looking and feeling clean and refreshed. What it does: This formula leaves hair with extra volume and a matte finish. Microfine rice powders absorb excess oils and odors. As they absorb, they become translucent to naturally blend with all hair colors and expand to provide lift in the roots. Golden root extract increases moisture to prevent dryness and breakage. It features the brand's Original fragrance with notes of jasmine, sandalwood and Madagascar vanilla. How to use: Shake extremely well. Spray onto roots 4–6 inches away from the scalp. Allow to dry then gently rub in and brush through.