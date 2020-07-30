TF Publishing

July 2019 – June 2020 Medium Daily Weekly Monthly Planner

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Staples

Organizing the academic year is easy with this sassy mustard dots planner! This medium, 6.5 (w) x 8 (h) planner boasts monthly spreads with one page a spacious, calendar grid overview with script lettering and the other page dedicated to large sections for monthly notes. Weekly, 2-page spreads have a page for daily planning and the other page has sections for weekly notes and habit tracking.