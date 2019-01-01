Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Tory Burch
Juliette Tweed Top Handle Satchel
$578.00
$387.26
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
Sale Season Is Here & Nordstrom Is 40% Off
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Clare Vivier
Adam's Duffle
$378.00
from
Clare Vivier
BUY
DETAILS
Maiyet
Peyton Large Tote In Cocco/driftwood
$1850.00
from
Maiyet
BUY
DETAILS
River Island
River Island V Front Tote
$73.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Stella McCartney
Noemi Travel Bag
$340.00
from
Stella McCartney
BUY
More from Tory Burch
DETAILS
Tory Burch
Sienna Woven Leather Slippers
$300.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Tory Burch
Embrace Ambition Bracelet
$30.00
from
Tory Burch Foundation
BUY
DETAILS
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Deluxe Mini Duo
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Tory Burch
Breton Stripe Tech Knit Skirt
$248.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
DETAILS
DTBG
Dtbg Laptop Tote Bag
$69.99
$30.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Dagne Dover
Ryan Laptop Bag
$135.00
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
DETAILS
Think Royln
Editor Tote
$148.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Only Leather Goods
Leather Laptop Bag
$112.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
17 Of The Best White Jeans To Start Wearing This Memorial Day
Finding the perfect pair of white jeans to round out your wardrobe can be an undeniably frustrating task. Between flimsy fabrics that highlight every
by
Us
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted