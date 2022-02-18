Urban Outfitters

Juliette Tufted Velvet Love Seat

$899.00

Product Sku: 62836291; Color Code: 086 Vintage-inspired elegance brings a major mood to your space with this velvet love seat. Two-seater sofa features all over velvet upholstery with a smooth seat and seamed, tufted back that offers a scalloped look, propped on small, round feet. Two people recommended for assembly. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - Assembly required - instructions and hardware included - Eucalyptus, foam, fabric, rubberwood - Spot clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 63.39”l x 34.25”w x 29.92”h - Seat dimensions: 46.06”l x 23.62”w - Seat height: 15.75” - Leg height/clearance: 1.97”, removable - Weight: 105.82 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 64.96”l x 35.04”w x 29.53”h - Shipping package weight: 116.85 lbs