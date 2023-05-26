Juliette Has A Gun

When is a perfume not a perfume? Juliette Has a Gun Not a Perfume is a musky amber, a clean and pure scent made up of a single note. Not a Perfume contains only Cetalox (also known as Ambroxan), a molecule that enhances other scents and works with your unique skin chemistry so that it smells different on every wearer. Slightly musky and sweet, Not a Perfume can be worn alone or layered with other fragrances to enhance their middle and base notes in particular. A soft sillage means this fragrance sits very close to the skin, and longevity can very from a short to long duration depending on the unique body chemistry of the wearer. About Juliette Has a Gun: Juliette is transported from the pages of Shakespeare to the 21st Century, and armed with her perfume. She is the modern woman of today, expressing different facets of her personality through her fragrance; assertive, charming, vengeful, the master of her own destiny. Juliette Has a Gun creates modern fragrances, from a contemporary take on the classic rose scent to perfume that isn’t perfume. Playful, romantic, and bold, Juliette Has a Gun fragrances are emblems of style and originality. The Scent Room Promise Take a chance on love. The Scent Room Promise applies to any full size fragrance. Your full-size purchase from Juliette Has a Gun Not a Perfume will be accompanied by a complimentary matching fragrance vial. Use this fragrance vial before you unwrap your new fragrance, which allows you to live in your new scent before you have the freedom to unwrap the full size, or return. If it’s not a perfect match for you, we accept returns on any unopened full size purchase from The Scent Room. Offer applies to full size bottles only. Terms and conditions apply, please read The Scent Room Promise & Returns page here. Discover more about Juliette Has A Gun with our Ultimate Guide.