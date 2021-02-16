Steve Madden

Julianna Pointed Toe Embossed Block Heel Boot

$129.95 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Embossed detailing complement this block heel boot. Sizing: True to size. - Pointed toe - Solid vamp - Faux leather construction - Snake or croc embossing - Semi padded footbed - Back zipper closure - Covered block heel - Approx. 3.75" shaft height, 10" opening circumference - Approx. 2.75" heel - Imported Available in: - Snake print (TAN SNAKE) - Croc embossed (BLACK CROC) This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Materials Faux leather upper, manmade sole