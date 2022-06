Urban Outfitters

Julia Printed Asymmetrical Mini Dress

£44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Style No. 0130346380453; Color Code: 049 Bold patterned mini dress with a low-key asymmetrical silhouette, cut from a luxe satin fabrication. Spaghetti straps top a cowl neck, a mini hem, asymmetrical straps to reverse and a subtle zip-up fastening. Content + Care - 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex - Machine wash Size + Fit - Model is 166cm/5'5.5" and wearing size Small