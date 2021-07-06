Julia Heuer

Esther wears this kaftan dress with rainbow gradient throughout. Lightweight fabric feels and looks like silk but made using a unique polyester fabrication to ensure the pleats and dyes are optimized. This collection titled "Peaches and Pepper" consists of geometric shapes, florals and gradients. All items made by hand individually, ensuring a unique piece. Hand pleating technique uses Shibori creating a beautiful irregularity. Esther is 5'9" tall and measures 32 bust, 26.5 waist, and 35 hips. This item is one size only. Material is 100% PL Chiffon. Dry Clean Only.