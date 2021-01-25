Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Beepy Bella
Jules Necklace
$215.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Beepy Bella
Need a few alternatives?
Catbird
Daisy Chain Necklace
$30.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Emily Levine Milan
Daisy Chain Necklace
£21.59
from
Catbird
BUY
Ana Luisa
Lena Pearl Necklace
$139.00
$99.00
from
Ana Luisa
BUY
Pamela Love
Irissa Onyx-inlay Choker Necklace
$228.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Beepy Bella
Beepy Bella
Grandma Earring
$95.00
from
Beepy Bella
BUY
Beepy Bella
Jules Necklace
$215.00
from
Beepy Bella
BUY
More from Necklaces
Susan Alexandra
Best Friend Necklace
$148.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
Uncommon Goods
We Stand Together Friendship Necklace
$96.99
$59.99
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Argento Vivo
Sterling Silver Medallion Pendant Pearl Necklace
$98.00
$39.20
from
Nordstrom
BUY
StudioBlueJeanne
Abstract Bolo Tie
$58.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted