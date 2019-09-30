Julep

Cushion Complexion 5 In 1 Skin Perfector

$16.00 $12.80

Buy Now Review It

At Target

This multitasking skin perfector has a natural, demi-matte finish with buildable medium-to-full coverage that conceals, corrects, illuminates, blurs & brightens. Use as a concealer to spot correct, or all over as a foundation. Suggested use: During first use, twist bottom several times to prime. Product will dispense onto cushion tip applicator. Dot and blend outward with fingers. Layer on more product to build coverage where needed. Cap tightly after use.ot100 Alabaster Light Alabaster with Cool Undertoneot110 Porcelain Light Porcelain with Cool Undertoneot120 Linen Light Linen with Cool-Neutral Undertoneot130 Ivory Light Ivory with Warm-Neutral Undertoneot200 Nude Medium Nude with Cool Undertoneot210 Cashmere Medium Cashmere with Cool Undertoneot220 Sand Medium Sand with Neutral Undertoneot230 Beige Medium Beige with Warm Undertoneot240 Camel Medium Camel with Warm Undertoneot300 Honey Tan Honey with Warm Undertoneot310 Desert Tan Desert with Neutral Undertoneot320 Almond Tan Almond with Cool Undertoneot400 Amber Deep Amber with Warm Undertoneot410 Nutmeg Deep Nutmeg with Warm Undertoneot420 Mocha Deep Mocha with Neutral Undertoneot430 Clove Deep Clove with Cool Undertoneot440 Espresso Deep Espresso with Cool Undertone